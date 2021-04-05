Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR)

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) went up by 9.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.14. The company’s stock price has collected 14.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Vertex Energy Announces Commencement of Construction for Processing & Storage Expansion in Louisiana

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :VTNR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VTNR is at 2.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Vertex Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50, which is $0.95 above the current price. VTNR currently public float of 30.32M and currently shorts hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VTNR was 3.91M shares.

VTNR’s Market Performance

VTNR stocks went up by 14.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.90% and a quarterly performance of 125.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 184.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.47% for Vertex Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.73% for VTNR stocks with a simple moving average of 76.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VTNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VTNR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for VTNR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VTNR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $1.50 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to VTNR, setting the target price at $1.40 in the report published on October 05th of the previous year.

VTNR Trading at -8.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTNR rose by +14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4190. In addition, Vertex Energy Inc. saw 117.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VTNR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.35 for the present operating margin

+8.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Energy Inc. stands at -20.12. The total capital return value is set at -14.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.33. Equity return is now at value -226.00, with -24.70 for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 38.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 795.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.