Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for SOS Limited (SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.88. The company’s stock price has collected -20.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/03/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in SOS Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SOS

Is It Worth Investing in SOS Limited (NYSE :SOS) Right Now?

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SOS is at 0.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SOS Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.00. Today, the average trading volume of SOS was 64.20M shares.

SOS’s Market Performance

SOS stocks went down by -20.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -41.00% and a quarterly performance of 232.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 254.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.32% for SOS Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.20% for SOS stocks with a simple moving average of 55.76% for the last 200 days.

SOS Trading at -18.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares sank -30.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOS fell by -20.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.43. In addition, SOS Limited saw 225.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.18 for the present operating margin

+85.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for SOS Limited stands at -24.70. The total capital return value is set at -843.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -320.21. Equity return is now at value -22.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on SOS Limited (SOS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.26. Total debt to assets is 0.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.