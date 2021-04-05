Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) went down by -3.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.34. The company’s stock price has collected 28.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Cleveland-Cliffs, United States Steel, United Airlines, FuelCell Energy, or General Electric?

Is It Worth Investing in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE :CLF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLF is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.18, which is $0.76 above the current price. CLF currently public float of 414.15M and currently shorts hold a 10.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLF was 19.66M shares.

CLF’s Market Performance

CLF stocks went up by 28.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.52% and a quarterly performance of 33.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 411.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.52% for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.61% for CLF stocks with a simple moving average of 85.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLF

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLF reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for CLF stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CLF, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

CLF Trading at 20.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.18%, as shares surge +42.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLF rose by +28.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +195.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.39. In addition, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. saw 33.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLF starting from Koci Keith, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $13.45 back on Mar 05. After this action, Koci Keith now owns 210,033 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., valued at $201,735 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.00 for the present operating margin

+6.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stands at -2.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.22. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), the company’s capital structure generated 217.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.48. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 289.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.