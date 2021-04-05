Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) went up by 10.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $88.75. The company’s stock price has collected 10.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/01/21 that The Dow Rose 172 Points Because Rates Retreated and Oil Prices Surged

Is It Worth Investing in Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FANG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FANG is at 2.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 27 analysts out of 33 who provided ratings for Diamondback Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $93.16, which is $10.01 above the current price. FANG currently public float of 156.67M and currently shorts hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FANG was 3.18M shares.

FANG’s Market Performance

FANG stocks went up by 10.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.11% and a quarterly performance of 64.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 223.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.66% for Diamondback Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.39% for FANG stocks with a simple moving average of 71.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FANG

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FANG reach a price target of $84. The rating they have provided for FANG stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FANG, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

FANG Trading at 14.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FANG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FANG rose by +10.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.55. In addition, Diamondback Energy Inc. saw 67.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FANG starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Mar 19. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 67,043 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc., valued at $146,747 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Thomas F., the Exec. VP – Land of Diamondback Energy Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $83.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Hawkins Thomas F. is holding 22,391 shares at $836,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FANG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.37 for the present operating margin

+22.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamondback Energy Inc. stands at -160.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.34. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -22.60 for asset returns.

Based on Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), the company’s capital structure generated 67.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.27. Total debt to assets is 33.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.