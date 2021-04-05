Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) went up by 8.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.80. The company’s stock price has collected 13.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Denison Announces Successful Procurement of 2.5 Million Lbs U3O8 as Part of Project Finance Initiative

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX :DNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DNN is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Denison Mines Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $1.56, which is -$0.1 below the current price. DNN currently public float of 664.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DNN was 30.36M shares.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN stocks went up by 13.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.51% and a quarterly performance of 66.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 340.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.61% for Denison Mines Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.72% for DNN stocks with a simple moving average of 98.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNN

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DNN, setting the target price at $1.50 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

DNN Trading at 17.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.37%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +13.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +235.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0928. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw 82.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.13 for the present operating margin

-46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denison Mines Corp. stands at -112.90. The total capital return value is set at -8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.43. Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.27. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 33.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.17.