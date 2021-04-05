Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL)?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) went down by -0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.44. The company’s stock price has collected 8.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Future Fintech, Advanced Micro Devices, Uxin, Castor Maritime, or FuelCell Energy?

Is It Worth Investing in FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ :FCEL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCEL is at 5.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for FuelCell Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.12, which is -$1.61 below the current price. FCEL currently public float of 310.19M and currently shorts hold a 10.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCEL was 41.96M shares.

FCEL’s Market Performance

FCEL stocks went up by 8.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.95% and a quarterly performance of 22.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 932.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.54% for FuelCell Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.08% for FCEL stocks with a simple moving average of 75.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCEL

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCEL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FCEL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 14th, 2021.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FCEL, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

FCEL Trading at -21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.75%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCEL rose by +8.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +454.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.67. In addition, FuelCell Energy Inc. saw 28.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCEL starting from Arasimowicz Jennifer D, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $18.69 back on Mar 02. After this action, Arasimowicz Jennifer D now owns 13,309 shares of FuelCell Energy Inc., valued at $37,380 using the latest closing price.

Few Jason, the CEO of FuelCell Energy Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $17.99 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Few Jason is holding 22,134 shares at $197,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.80 for the present operating margin

-7.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for FuelCell Energy Inc. stands at -125.73. The total capital return value is set at -11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.89. Equity return is now at value -58.80, with -20.60 for asset returns.

Based on FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL), the company’s capital structure generated 76.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.43. Total debt to assets is 37.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.