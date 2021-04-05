Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) went down by -3.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.95. The company’s stock price has collected -10.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Future Fintech, Advanced Micro Devices, Uxin, Castor Maritime, or FuelCell Energy?

Is It Worth Investing in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ :CTRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Castor Maritime Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

CTRM currently public float of 705.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTRM was 190.82M shares.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM stocks went down by -10.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.11% and a quarterly performance of 217.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.18% for Castor Maritime Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.95% for CTRM stocks with a simple moving average of 92.31% for the last 200 days.

CTRM Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +127.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM fell by -10.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8862. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc. saw 298.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc. stands at -14.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.86.

Based on Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), the company’s capital structure generated 34.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.77. Total debt to assets is 24.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.