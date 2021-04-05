Can Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) Remain Competitive?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) went down by -17.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.77. The company’s stock price has collected -20.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Lion Announces Unaudited Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ :LGHL) Right Now?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.93 x from its present earnings ratio.

LGHL currently public float of 9.64M and currently shorts hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LGHL was 5.08M shares.

LGHL’s Market Performance

LGHL stocks went down by -20.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.02% and a quarterly performance of 76.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -63.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.18% for Lion Group Holding Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.02% for LGHL stocks with a simple moving average of 19.98% for the last 200 days.

LGHL Trading at -2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.42%, as shares surge +38.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGHL fell by -20.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.94. In addition, Lion Group Holding Ltd. saw 89.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.