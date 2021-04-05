Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) went up by 15.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.20. The company’s stock price has collected 28.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Axcelis Announces Multiple Shipments Of Purion High Energy Systems To Leading CMOS Image Sensor Manufacturers

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Axcelis Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.50, which is $0.9 above the current price. ACLS currently public float of 32.85M and currently shorts hold a 2.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACLS was 437.56K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

ACLS stocks went up by 28.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 23.73% and a quarterly performance of 63.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 172.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.53% for Axcelis Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.46% for ACLS stocks with a simple moving average of 62.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $42 based on the research report published on January 21st of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACLS reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ACLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ACLS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

ACLS Trading at 24.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.30%, as shares surge +33.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS rose by +28.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.15. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 63.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from FALLON LYNNETTE C, who sale 10,529 shares at the price of $39.27 back on Mar 11. After this action, FALLON LYNNETTE C now owns 58,281 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $413,474 using the latest closing price.

PUMA MARY G, the President and CEO of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $39.39 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that PUMA MARY G is holding 379,126 shares at $2,954,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.23 for the present operating margin

+42.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axcelis Technologies Inc. stands at +10.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.86. Total debt to assets is 8.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.58.