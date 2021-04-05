Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) went up by 44.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.22. The company’s stock price has collected 32.22% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Applied Molecular Transport Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ :AMTI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $80.33, which is $16.76 above the current price. AMTI currently public float of 24.54M and currently shorts hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMTI was 149.27K shares.

AMTI’s Market Performance

AMTI stocks went up by 32.22% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.41% and a quarterly performance of 89.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.56% for Applied Molecular Transport Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.25% for AMTI stocks with a simple moving average of 85.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTI stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for AMTI by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for AMTI in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $92 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTI reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for AMTI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to AMTI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

AMTI Trading at 22.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.50%, as shares surge +6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTI rose by +32.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +129.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.92. In addition, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. saw 106.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTI

The total capital return value is set at -80.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.20. Equity return is now at value -74.00, with -53.40 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.48. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.16.