Why Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.30. The company’s stock price has collected -4.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/17/21 that Comcast Stock Is Near a Record. One Analyst Says the Company Should Break Up.

Is It Worth Investing in Altice USA Inc. (NYSE :ATUS) Right Now?

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATUS is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Altice USA Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00, which is $8.85 above the current price. ATUS currently public float of 179.69M and currently shorts hold a 26.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATUS was 4.57M shares.

ATUS’s Market Performance

ATUS stocks went down by -4.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.90% and a quarterly performance of -14.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.63% for Altice USA Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.72% for ATUS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATUS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ATUS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ATUS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATUS reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for ATUS stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ATUS, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

ATUS Trading at -6.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATUS fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.77. In addition, Altice USA Inc. saw -14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATUS starting from Olsen Michael, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Feb 17. After this action, Olsen Michael now owns 72,038 shares of Altice USA Inc., valued at $170,000 using the latest closing price.

Grau Michael, the Chief Financial Officer of Altice USA Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $36.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 20, which means that Grau Michael is holding 163,852 shares at $1,446,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.32 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altice USA Inc. stands at +4.41. The total capital return value is set at 8.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 71.30, with 1.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.