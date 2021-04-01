We Analyzed the Future Direction of Loews Corporation (L), Here is What We Found

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) went down by -2.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $53.29. The company’s stock price has collected 0.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Loews Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corporation (NYSE :L) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for L is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Loews Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.00. L currently public float of 224.20M and currently shorts hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of L was 960.45K shares.

L’s Market Performance

L stocks went up by 0.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.85% and a quarterly performance of 16.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Loews Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.14% for L stocks with a simple moving average of 25.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 06th, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to L, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

L Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares surge +3.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L rose by +0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.29. In addition, Loews Corporation saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from SCOTT RICHARD WALDO, who sale 6,378 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Mar 16. After this action, SCOTT RICHARD WALDO now owns 33,901 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $327,447 using the latest closing price.

LASKAWY PHILIP A, the Director of Loews Corporation, sale 170 shares at $49.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that LASKAWY PHILIP A is holding 5,406 shares at $8,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at -6.75. The total capital return value is set at 3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.13. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Loews Corporation (L), the company’s capital structure generated 59.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.27. Total debt to assets is 13.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.