We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cubic Corporation (CUB), Here is What We Found

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.13. The company’s stock price has collected -0.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Cubic Accepts Private-Equity Deal to Go Private

Is It Worth Investing in Cubic Corporation (NYSE :CUB) Right Now?

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 587.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUB is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cubic Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.50, which is -$6.24 below the current price. CUB currently public float of 31.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUB was 525.63K shares.

CUB’s Market Performance

CUB stocks went down by -0.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.28% and a quarterly performance of 21.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 80.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.08% for Cubic Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.06% for CUB stocks with a simple moving average of 29.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUB

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to CUB, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CUB Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares surge +7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUB fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.91. In addition, Cubic Corporation saw 20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUB starting from Norris Steven John, who sale 579 shares at the price of $57.54 back on Oct 01. After this action, Norris Steven John now owns 8,801 shares of Cubic Corporation, valued at $33,316 using the latest closing price.

Hamby Janice M., the Director of Cubic Corporation, sale 65 shares at $57.54 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that Hamby Janice M. is holding 8,158 shares at $3,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.79 for the present operating margin

+36.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cubic Corporation stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at 5.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.26. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Cubic Corporation (CUB), the company’s capital structure generated 93.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.41. Total debt to assets is 38.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.