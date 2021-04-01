We Analyzed the Future Direction of ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), Here is What We Found

ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) went up by 7.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.45. The company’s stock price has collected 7.62% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that ContraFect Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ :CFRX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CFRX is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for ContraFect Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.13. CFRX currently public float of 24.70M and currently shorts hold a 13.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CFRX was 943.80K shares.

CFRX’s Market Performance

CFRX stocks went up by 7.62% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.45% and a quarterly performance of -5.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.48% for ContraFect Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.29% for CFRX stocks with a simple moving average of -13.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFRX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for CFRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFRX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $12 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFRX reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CFRX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 09th, 2020.

CFRX Trading at -11.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.30%, as shares sank -6.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFRX rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.16. In addition, ContraFect Corporation saw -4.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CFRX

The total capital return value is set at -223.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -105.08. Equity return is now at value -226.00, with -67.90 for asset returns.

Based on ContraFect Corporation (CFRX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.04. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.