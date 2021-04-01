The Chart for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.79. The company’s stock price has collected 1.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that KKR & Co. Inc. Announces 2021 Virtual Investor Day

Is It Worth Investing in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE :KKR) Right Now?

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KKR is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $54.90, which is $6.25 above the current price. KKR currently public float of 521.27M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KKR was 2.86M shares.

KKR’s Market Performance

KKR stocks went up by 1.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.17% and a quarterly performance of 23.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.20% for KKR & Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.65% for KKR stocks with a simple moving average of 26.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KKR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KKR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KKR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $40 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KKR reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for KKR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2020.

KKR Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KKR rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.15. In addition, KKR & Co. Inc. saw 20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KKR starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 3,700,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Mar 26. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 1,324,056 shares of KKR & Co. Inc., valued at $119,325,000 using the latest closing price.

Sorkin David, the General Counsel and Secretary of KKR & Co. Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $44.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that Sorkin David is holding 0 shares at $4,493,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+112.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KKR & Co. Inc. stands at +44.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.70. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), the company’s capital structure generated 247.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.22. Total debt to assets is 42.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 277.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.