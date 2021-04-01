The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.38. The company’s stock price has collected 0.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Scotiabank releases its 2020 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report highlighting progress in Diversity and Inclusion, Climate and Sustainable Finance

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE :BNS) Right Now?

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNS is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $75.00, which is $9.02 above the current price. BNS currently public float of 1.21B and currently shorts hold a 0.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNS was 1.39M shares.

BNS’s Market Performance

BNS stocks went up by 0.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.95% and a quarterly performance of 16.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 54.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.26% for The Bank of Nova Scotia. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for BNS stocks with a simple moving average of 28.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNS stocks, with CIBC repeating the rating for BNS by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNS in the upcoming period, according to CIBC is $86 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

BNS Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNS rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.73. In addition, The Bank of Nova Scotia saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.41 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of Nova Scotia stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), the company’s capital structure generated 277.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.48. Total debt to assets is 16.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.