Service Properties Trust (SVC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) went down by -2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that Service Properties Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ :SVC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SVC is at 2.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Service Properties Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.67, which is $1.81 above the current price. SVC currently public float of 162.61M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SVC was 974.66K shares.

SVC’s Market Performance

SVC stocks went down by -0.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.74% and a quarterly performance of 2.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for Service Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.58% for SVC stocks with a simple moving average of 21.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SVC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SVC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SVC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $14 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SVC reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SVC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

SVC Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVC fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.67. In addition, Service Properties Trust saw 3.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SVC starting from HARRINGTON JOHN L., who sale 16,200 shares at the price of $12.49 back on Dec 09. After this action, HARRINGTON JOHN L. now owns 0 shares of Service Properties Trust, valued at $202,319 using the latest closing price.

HARRINGTON JOHN L., the Director of Service Properties Trust, sale 26,560 shares at $12.75 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that HARRINGTON JOHN L. is holding 16,200 shares at $338,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.09 for the present operating margin

+1.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Service Properties Trust stands at -24.61. The total capital return value is set at 0.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.67. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Service Properties Trust (SVC), the company’s capital structure generated 299.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.96. Total debt to assets is 72.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 298.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.