Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) went up by 6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s stock price has collected -6.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Syndax Announces Orphan Drug Designation Granted to Axatilimab for Treatment of Chronic Graft Versus Host Disease

Is It Worth Investing in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :SNDX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNDX is at 1.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $9.97 above the current price. SNDX currently public float of 44.09M and currently shorts hold a 12.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNDX was 673.60K shares.

SNDX’s Market Performance

SNDX stocks went down by -6.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.78% and a quarterly performance of -4.03%, while its annual performance rate touched 103.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.89% for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.94% for SNDX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNDX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SNDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNDX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on February 18th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDX reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SNDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SNDX, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on May 22nd of the previous year.

SNDX Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.02%, as shares surge +0.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDX fell by -6.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.29. In addition, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNDX starting from Egros Fabrice, who sale 10,241 shares at the price of $24.31 back on Mar 01. After this action, Egros Fabrice now owns 16,000 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $248,981 using the latest closing price.

Morrison Briggs, the Chief Executive Officer of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 35,156 shares at $20.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Morrison Briggs is holding 48,336 shares at $722,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4708.17 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -5080.03. The total capital return value is set at -46.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.01. Equity return is now at value -52.70, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), the company’s capital structure generated 8.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.53. Total debt to assets is 6.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 425.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.84.