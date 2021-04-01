Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) went down by -2.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.88. The company’s stock price has collected 3.94% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/26/21 that Tenet Forms New Board Committee Focused on ESG

Is It Worth Investing in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE :THC) Right Now?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for THC is at 2.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.00, which is $6.0 above the current price. THC currently public float of 103.55M and currently shorts hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of THC was 1.02M shares.

THC’s Market Performance

THC stocks went up by 3.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.22% and a quarterly performance of 30.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 261.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.25% for Tenet Healthcare Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.45% for THC stocks with a simple moving average of 49.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of THC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for THC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for THC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for THC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $60 based on the research report published on January 08th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see THC reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for THC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to THC, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

THC Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought THC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares sank -3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, THC rose by +3.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +139.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.77. In addition, Tenet Healthcare Corporation saw 30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at THC starting from GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $53.30 back on Mar 22. After this action, GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L now owns 13,672,926 shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, valued at $133,250,000 using the latest closing price.

Cancelmi Daniel J, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, sale 70,700 shares at $56.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Cancelmi Daniel J is holding 362,000 shares at $4,015,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for THC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.13 for the present operating margin

+7.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.52. Equity return is now at value -166.10, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC), the company’s capital structure generated 60,378.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.83. Total debt to assets is 62.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59,189.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 97.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.