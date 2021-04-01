Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) went down by -2.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Cousins Properties Announces Its First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE :CUZ) Right Now?

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CUZ is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cousins Properties Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.40, which is $3.4 above the current price. CUZ currently public float of 147.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CUZ was 934.26K shares.

CUZ’s Market Performance

CUZ stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.61% and a quarterly performance of 5.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Cousins Properties Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.57% for CUZ stocks with a simple moving average of 12.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUZ stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CUZ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CUZ in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $37 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUZ reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for CUZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Outperform” to CUZ, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

CUZ Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUZ rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.58. In addition, Cousins Properties Incorporated saw 5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUZ starting from Fordham Scott W, who sale 43,750 shares at the price of $36.79 back on Mar 15. After this action, Fordham Scott W now owns 194,179 shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated, valued at $1,609,562 using the latest closing price.

Hickson Richard G IV, the Executive Vice President of Cousins Properties Incorporated, purchase 2,500 shares at $25.70 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Hickson Richard G IV is holding 14,717 shares at $64,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+26.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cousins Properties Incorporated stands at +13.69. The total capital return value is set at 2.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 49.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.25. Total debt to assets is 31.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.