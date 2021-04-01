Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for UDR Inc. (UDR)?

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.03. The company’s stock price has collected 0.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that UDR Prices Public Offering of 7,000,000 Shares of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in UDR Inc. (NYSE :UDR) Right Now?

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 216.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UDR is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for UDR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.42, which is $1.38 above the current price. UDR currently public float of 291.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UDR was 1.81M shares.

UDR’s Market Performance

UDR stocks went up by 0.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.16% and a quarterly performance of 17.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for UDR Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for UDR stocks with a simple moving average of 16.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDR stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UDR by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UDR in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDR reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for UDR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 11th, 2021.

UDR Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDR rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.98. In addition, UDR Inc. saw 14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDR starting from TOOMEY THOMAS W, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $45.53 back on Mar 16. After this action, TOOMEY THOMAS W now owns 1,203,726 shares of UDR Inc., valued at $1,821,103 using the latest closing price.

ALCOCK HARRY G, the SVP-Chief Investment Officer of UDR Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $45.34 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that ALCOCK HARRY G is holding 67,667 shares at $680,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.18 for the present operating margin

+21.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UDR Inc. stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on UDR Inc. (UDR), the company’s capital structure generated 159.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.53. Total debt to assets is 53.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.