Is Telos Corporation (TLS) a Keeper?

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) went down by -5.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.84. The company’s stock price has collected 14.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Telos Corporation Announces Pricing of Follow-On Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Telos Corporation (NASDAQ :TLS) Right Now?

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,369.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Telos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.14, which is $2.25 above the current price. TLS currently public float of 35.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TLS was 756.38K shares.

TLS’s Market Performance

TLS stocks went up by 14.60% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.36% and a quarterly performance of 22.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.11% for Telos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.16% for TLS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TLS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for TLS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TLS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $30 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TLS reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for TLS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TLS, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TLS Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.73%, as shares surge +13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +17.07%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.02. In addition, Telos Corporation saw 14.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Maluda John W, who purchase 441 shares at the price of $17.00 back on Nov 19. After this action, Maluda John W now owns 63,930 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $7,497 using the latest closing price.

Schaufeld Fredrick, the Director of Telos Corporation, purchase 262,532 shares at $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 19, which means that Schaufeld Fredrick is holding 262,532 shares at $4,463,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.17 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corporation stands at +0.94. The total capital return value is set at 0.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.91. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with -6.90 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corporation (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 13.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.95. Total debt to assets is 9.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.