Is Medallia Inc. (MDLA) a Keeper?

Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) went up by 3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.28. The company’s stock price has collected 3.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Medallia for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Is It Worth Investing in Medallia Inc. (NYSE :MDLA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Medallia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $44.00, which is $16.11 above the current price. MDLA currently public float of 137.59M and currently shorts hold a 8.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDLA was 1.97M shares.

MDLA’s Market Performance

MDLA stocks went up by 3.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.67% and a quarterly performance of -15.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 39.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.18% for Medallia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.11% for MDLA stocks with a simple moving average of -14.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MDLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MDLA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for MDLA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MDLA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $34 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MDLA reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for MDLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MDLA, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

MDLA Trading at -25.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.06%, as shares sank -30.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDLA rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.11. In addition, Medallia Inc. saw -16.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDLA starting from Stretch Leslie, who sale 129,278 shares at the price of $27.34 back on Mar 24. After this action, Stretch Leslie now owns 1,044,917 shares of Medallia Inc., valued at $3,534,122 using the latest closing price.

Stretch Leslie, the President & CEO of Medallia Inc., sale 56,091 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Stretch Leslie is holding 1,074,195 shares at $1,626,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+54.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medallia Inc. stands at -31.19. The total capital return value is set at -17.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.13. Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Medallia Inc. (MDLA), the company’s capital structure generated 102.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.50. Total debt to assets is 36.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.