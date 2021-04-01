Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s stock price has collected 18.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Bicycle Therapeutics Announces Significant Progress Across Multiple Therapeutic Programs Beyond Oncology

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :BCYC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.75, which is $7.39 above the current price. BCYC currently public float of 2.34M and currently shorts hold a 18.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BCYC was 166.85K shares.

BCYC’s Market Performance

BCYC stocks went up by 18.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.10% and a quarterly performance of 59.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.11% for Bicycle Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.68% for BCYC stocks with a simple moving average of 42.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCYC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BCYC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BCYC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $30 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to BCYC, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

BCYC Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +29.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC rose by +11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.63. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics plc saw 66.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Legault Pierre, who sale 7,784 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Mar 17. After this action, Legault Pierre now owns 0 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, valued at $225,736 using the latest closing price.

Keen Nicholas, the Chief Scientific Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics plc, sale 217 shares at $28.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Keen Nicholas is holding 38,321 shares at $6,076 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-512.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bicycle Therapeutics plc stands at -490.95. The total capital return value is set at -52.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.19. Equity return is now at value -57.00, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.18. Total debt to assets is 9.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.