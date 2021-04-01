Is a Correction Looming Ahead for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX:XXII) went up by 10.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.66. The company’s stock price has collected 10.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that 22nd Century Group Receives Additional $3.7 Million from Cash Exercise of Outstanding Warrants

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX :XXII) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for XXII is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.00. XXII currently public float of 136.27M and currently shorts hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XXII was 3.53M shares.

XXII’s Market Performance

XXII stocks went up by 10.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.30% and a quarterly performance of 55.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 338.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.04% for 22nd Century Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.73% for XXII stocks with a simple moving average of 107.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $11.50 based on the research report published on October 16th of the previous year 2017.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XXII reach a price target of $3.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for XXII stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2016.

XXII Trading at 7.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.67%, as shares surge +33.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII rose by +10.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +286.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw 49.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from MISH JAMES A, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $3.23 back on Mar 31. After this action, MISH JAMES A now owns 715,000 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $48,450 using the latest closing price.

SANDERS RICHARD M., the Director of 22nd Century Group Inc., sale 47,227 shares at $2.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that SANDERS RICHARD M. is holding 314,972 shares at $128,457 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.61 for the present operating margin

+0.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for 22nd Century Group Inc. stands at -70.12. The total capital return value is set at -35.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.90. Equity return is now at value -38.20, with -33.60 for asset returns.

Based on 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), the company’s capital structure generated 1.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.