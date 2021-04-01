Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.61. The company’s stock price has collected 1.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/23/21 that Hope Bancorp Announces Planned Retirement of Directors Chung Hyun Lee and Jin Chul Jhung

Is It Worth Investing in Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :HOPE) Right Now?

Hope Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOPE is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Hope Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $13.50, which is -$2.06 below the current price. HOPE currently public float of 117.09M and currently shorts hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOPE was 848.70K shares.

HOPE’s Market Performance

HOPE stocks went up by 1.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.39% and a quarterly performance of 39.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.75% for Hope Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.39% for HOPE stocks with a simple moving average of 48.01% for the last 200 days.

HOPE Trading at 11.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.27%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOPE rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Hope Bancorp Inc. saw 38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOPE starting from Koh Steven, who sale 55,439 shares at the price of $9.12 back on Jun 12. After this action, Koh Steven now owns 3,304,710 shares of Hope Bancorp Inc., valued at $505,493 using the latest closing price.

Koh Steven, the Director of Hope Bancorp Inc., sale 110,681 shares at $10.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Koh Steven is holding 3,360,149 shares at $1,211,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Hope Bancorp Inc. stands at +17.20. The total capital return value is set at 5.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Hope Bancorp Inc. (HOPE), the company’s capital structure generated 29.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.92. Total debt to assets is 3.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.