Histogen Inc. (HSTO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) went up by 15.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Histogen to Present at the 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ :HSTO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HSTO is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Histogen Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. HSTO currently public float of 30.31M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HSTO was 4.42M shares.

HSTO’s Market Performance

HSTO stocks went up by 6.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.11% and a quarterly performance of 21.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.07% for Histogen Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.92% for HSTO stocks with a simple moving average of -31.63% for the last 200 days.

HSTO Trading at -1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.12%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSTO rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2820. In addition, Histogen Inc. saw 71.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSTO starting from Pascoe Richard W, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Mar 30. After this action, Pascoe Richard W now owns 30,000 shares of Histogen Inc., valued at $22,800 using the latest closing price.

Pascoe Richard W, the President, CEO & Director of Histogen Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $1.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Pascoe Richard W is holding 10,000 shares at $12,394 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSTO

Equity return is now at value -178.00, with -114.60 for asset returns.