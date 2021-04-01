Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for NiSource Inc. (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.24. The company’s stock price has collected 0.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Proposes Further Investments in Safety Through Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc. (NYSE :NI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NI is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for NiSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.82, which is $1.62 above the current price. NI currently public float of 381.71M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NI was 3.83M shares.

NI’s Market Performance

NI stocks went up by 0.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.75% and a quarterly performance of 7.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for NiSource Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.78% for NI stocks with a simple moving average of 4.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $27 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NI reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for NI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to NI, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

NI Trading at 6.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw 5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Hooper Michael, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.23 back on Mar 11. After this action, Hooper Michael now owns 9,034 shares of NiSource Inc., valued at $111,157 using the latest closing price.

Vegas Pablo, the EVP, COO & President Utilities of NiSource Inc., sale 5,616 shares at $21.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Vegas Pablo is holding 106,608 shares at $122,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.54 for the present operating margin

+60.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc. stands at -0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.12. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -0.30 for asset returns.

Based on NiSource Inc. (NI), the company’s capital structure generated 170.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.98. Total debt to assets is 42.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.