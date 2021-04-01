Here’s Our Rant About Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) went down by -3.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.84. The company’s stock price has collected -2.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Overseas Shipholding Group Announces the Filing of Form 12B-25

Is It Worth Investing in Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE :OSG) Right Now?

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OSG is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

OSG currently public float of 69.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OSG was 561.41K shares.

OSG’s Market Performance

OSG stocks went down by -2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.29% and a quarterly performance of -5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.43% for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.97% for OSG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.91% for the last 200 days.

OSG Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSG fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. saw -3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSG starting from Saltchuk Resources, Inc., who purchase 834,933 shares at the price of $2.47 back on Jul 23. After this action, Saltchuk Resources, Inc. now owns 14,115,798 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., valued at $2,062,285 using the latest closing price.

Saltchuk Resources, Inc., the 10% Owner of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc., purchase 1,352,125 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that Saltchuk Resources, Inc. is holding 13,280,865 shares at $3,366,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.43 for the present operating margin

+16.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. stands at +2.44. The total capital return value is set at 3.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG), the company’s capital structure generated 206.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.37. Total debt to assets is 53.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.