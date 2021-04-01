Here’s Our Rant About Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ:BOMN) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.92. The company’s stock price has collected -17.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ :BOMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BOMN is at 0.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Boston Omaha Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.00, which is $1.29 above the current price. BOMN currently public float of 24.88M and currently shorts hold a 2.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BOMN was 165.54K shares.

BOMN’s Market Performance

BOMN stocks went down by -17.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -34.12% and a quarterly performance of 12.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 63.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.13% for Boston Omaha Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -24.33% for BOMN stocks with a simple moving average of 26.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOMN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BOMN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BOMN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $21 based on the research report published on June 05th of the previous year 2020.

BOMN Trading at -22.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.84%, as shares sank -26.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOMN fell by -19.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.74. In addition, Boston Omaha Corporation saw 6.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOMN starting from BOSTON OMAHA Corp, who purchase 120,000 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Jan 25. After this action, BOSTON OMAHA Corp now owns 4,801,099 shares of Boston Omaha Corporation, valued at $1,560,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.45 for the present operating margin

-4.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boston Omaha Corporation stands at -3.59. The total capital return value is set at -3.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.41. Equity return is now at value -3.90, with -3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Boston Omaha Corporation (BOMN), the company’s capital structure generated 20.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.87. Total debt to assets is 16.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.48.