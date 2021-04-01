Here’s Our Rant About Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) went down by -2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.00. The company’s stock price has collected 3.85% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Acadia Healthcare Forms Joint Venture with Geisinger to Build Two State-of-the-Art Behavioral Health Facilities in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ :ACHC) Right Now?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACHC is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $61.45, which is $2.68 above the current price. ACHC currently public float of 87.25M and currently shorts hold a 5.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACHC was 614.11K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC stocks went up by 3.85% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.40% and a quarterly performance of 17.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 211.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.35% for ACHC stocks with a simple moving average of 43.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHC reach a price target of $48, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for ACHC stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ACHC, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 28th of the previous year.

ACHC Trading at 4.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC rose by +3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +109.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.45. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw 13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from GRIECO WILLIAM, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $60.65 back on Mar 15. After this action, GRIECO WILLIAM now owns 73,958 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $121,300 using the latest closing price.

WAUD REEVE B, the Director of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., sale 109,443 shares at $59.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that WAUD REEVE B is holding 561,874 shares at $6,470,358 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.92 for the present operating margin

+21.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stands at +6.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.52. Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC), the company’s capital structure generated 172.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.24. Total debt to assets is 50.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 161.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.