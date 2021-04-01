Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) went down by -1.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.45. The company’s stock price has collected -0.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/29/21 that Duke Realty Closes Refinancing of Revolving Credit Facility with Sustainability-Linked Pricing Incentive

Is It Worth Investing in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE :DRE) Right Now?

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRE is at 0.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Duke Realty Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $45.21, which is $3.38 above the current price. DRE currently public float of 371.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRE was 1.91M shares.

DRE’s Market Performance

DRE stocks went down by -0.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.98% and a quarterly performance of 6.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Duke Realty Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.82% for DRE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DRE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DRE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $47 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRE reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for DRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 16th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to DRE, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

DRE Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRE fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.96. In addition, Duke Realty Corporation saw 4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRE starting from Anthony Nicholas C., who sale 34,680 shares at the price of $42.74 back on Mar 29. After this action, Anthony Nicholas C. now owns 21,763 shares of Duke Realty Corporation, valued at $1,482,223 using the latest closing price.

Connor James B., the President and CEO of Duke Realty Corporation, sale 20,000 shares at $41.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Connor James B. is holding 141,758 shares at $821,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.51 for the present operating margin

+35.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Realty Corporation stands at +30.02. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.60. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Realty Corporation (DRE), the company’s capital structure generated 66.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.04. Total debt to assets is 37.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.