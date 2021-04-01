Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Olo Inc. (OLO)?

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) went down by -10.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.00. The company’s stock price has collected -11.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that Olo Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc. (NYSE :OLO) Right Now?

OLO currently public float of 16.69M. Today, the average trading volume of OLO was 2.68M shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.24% for OLO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.24% for the last 200 days.

OLO Trading at -13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.60% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO fell by -11.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Olo Inc. saw -24.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Murray Andrew J., who sale 272,807 shares at the price of $28.59 back on Mar 25. After this action, Murray Andrew J. now owns 408,953 shares of Olo Inc., valued at $7,799,109 using the latest closing price.

Rottenberg Linda, the Director of Olo Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19, which means that Rottenberg Linda is holding 2,000 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.