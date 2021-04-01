Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Match Group Inc. (MTCH)?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $174.68. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Leading Latinx Dating App Chispa Reaches 4MM Downloads & Partners with Tragos Party Card Game to Launch New Feature

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ :MTCH) Right Now?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Match Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.12, which is $25.0 above the current price. MTCH currently public float of 257.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTCH was 2.75M shares.

MTCH’s Market Performance

MTCH stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.92% and a quarterly performance of -8.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 108.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.54% for Match Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.26% for MTCH stocks with a simple moving average of 7.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $165 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTCH reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for MTCH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 04th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MTCH, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MTCH Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -1.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.05. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -9.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from LEVIN JOSEPH, who sale 126,295 shares at the price of $149.01 back on Feb 26. After this action, LEVIN JOSEPH now owns 35,000 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $18,818,625 using the latest closing price.

LEVIN JOSEPH, the Director of Match Group Inc., sale 144,557 shares at $156.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that LEVIN JOSEPH is holding 35,000 shares at $22,610,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.18 for the present operating margin

+71.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +20.68. Equity return is now at value -12.80, with 4.70 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.