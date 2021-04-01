Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)?

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) went down by -13.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.50. The company’s stock price has collected 6.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Results of Phase 1b/2 Study of BXCL501 for the Treatment of Opioid Withdrawal Symptoms

Is It Worth Investing in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :BTAI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $110.13. BTAI currently public float of 14.67M and currently shorts hold a 25.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BTAI was 568.46K shares.

BTAI’s Market Performance

BTAI stocks went up by 6.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.12% and a quarterly performance of -8.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.26% for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.00% for BTAI stocks with a simple moving average of -24.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTAI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BTAI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTAI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $99 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BTAI reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for BTAI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to BTAI, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

BTAI Trading at -25.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares sank -11.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTAI fell by -8.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.00. In addition, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. saw -6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTAI starting from Yocca Frank, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $48.50 back on Mar 15. After this action, Yocca Frank now owns 58,397 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., valued at $727,573 using the latest closing price.

O’Neill Vincent, the Chief Medical Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $55.58 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that O’Neill Vincent is holding 0 shares at $1,389,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTAI

The total capital return value is set at -69.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -69.63. Equity return is now at value -59.40, with -53.40 for asset returns.

Based on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.33.