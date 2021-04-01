Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went up by 0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.48. The company’s stock price has collected 2.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/23/21 that Axalta expands Industrial coatings portfolio with launch of Imron(R) Industrial 2K polyurethane high-gloss clearcoat in North America

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE :AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 57.55 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.47. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.31, which is $4.02 above the current price. AXTA currently public float of 232.93M and currently shorts hold a 3.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.76M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA stocks went up by 2.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.96% and a quarterly performance of 4.60%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for AXTA stocks with a simple moving average of 13.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AXTA, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

AXTA Trading at 4.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +3.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.35. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $28.36 back on Nov 18. After this action, MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M now owns 76,775 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $992,600 using the latest closing price.

Lannon Sean M., the SVP & CFO of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., sale 8,775 shares at $28.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Lannon Sean M. is holding 18,664 shares at $250,088 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.34 for the present operating margin

+31.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 278.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.61. Total debt to assets is 55.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 273.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.