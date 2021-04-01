Can Cricut Inc. (CRCT) Remain Competitive?

Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) went up by 5.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. Barron’s reported on 03/25/21 that 5 of Thursday’s 6 IPOs Fall Below Offer Prices

Is It Worth Investing in Cricut Inc. (NASDAQ :CRCT) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of CRCT was 2.75M shares.

CRCT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.93% for CRCT stocks with a simple moving average of 8.93% for the last 200 days.

CRCT Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.20% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRCT rose by +11.18%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Cricut Inc. saw 11.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

