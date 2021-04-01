Buy or Sell Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) went up by 12.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $214.07. The company’s stock price has collected 5.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that Twist Bioscience and Kyowa Kirin Partner for GPCR Antibody Discovery

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ :TWST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.75, which is $29.89 above the current price. TWST currently public float of 45.39M and currently shorts hold a 7.89% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWST was 1.02M shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stocks went up by 5.98% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.59% and a quarterly performance of -10.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 305.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.11% for Twist Bioscience Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for TWST stocks with a simple moving average of 19.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $100 based on the research report published on February 05th of the current year 2021.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TWST, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

TWST Trading at -17.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +217.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.89. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corporation saw -12.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Daniels Mark, who sale 377 shares at the price of $114.39 back on Mar 29. After this action, Daniels Mark now owns 66,926 shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation, valued at $43,125 using the latest closing price.

Weiss Patrick, the Chief Operating Officer of Twist Bioscience Corporation, sale 14,639 shares at $132.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Weiss Patrick is holding 52,719 shares at $1,939,668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-130.50 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corporation stands at -155.31. The total capital return value is set at -44.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.92. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 10.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.67. Total debt to assets is 9.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.29.