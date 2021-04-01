Buy or Sell Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:CLII) went up by 10.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.34. The company’s stock price has collected 21.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that EVgo Announces New Partnership with Meijer to Install EV Charging Stations at Grocery Store Locations

Is It Worth Investing in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE :CLII) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of CLII was 2.40M shares.

CLII’s Market Performance

CLII stocks went up by 21.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.43% and a quarterly performance of 27.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.44% for Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.49% for CLII stocks with a simple moving average of -0.41% for the last 200 days.

CLII Trading at -15.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.41%, as shares surge +5.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLII rose by +21.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.78. In addition, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation saw 27.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.