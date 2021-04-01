Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) went up by 5.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $195.95. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/23/21 that Bill.com Hires Seasoned Executive Rory Byrne to Lead Corporate Development

Is It Worth Investing in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE :BILL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Bill.com Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $166.85, which is $21.35 above the current price. BILL currently public float of 78.31M and currently shorts hold a 9.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BILL was 1.48M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.74% and a quarterly performance of 4.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 325.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.62% for Bill.com Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.37% for BILL stocks with a simple moving average of 24.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $160 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BILL reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for BILL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to BILL, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

BILL Trading at -4.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.17%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $148.48. In addition, Bill.com Holdings Inc. saw 6.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from CAKEBREAD STEVEN, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $142.56 back on Mar 25. After this action, CAKEBREAD STEVEN now owns 0 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc., valued at $285,111 using the latest closing price.

Chung Bora, the Chief Experience Officer of Bill.com Holdings Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Chung Bora is holding 27,667 shares at $1,113,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.70 for the present operating margin

+75.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bill.com Holdings Inc. stands at -19.73. The total capital return value is set at -7.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.03. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.