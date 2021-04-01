A Lesson to Learn: P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN)

P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) went up by 10.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.26. The company’s stock price has collected 6.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that P&F Industries, Inc. Reports Results For The Year Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in P&F Industries Inc. (NASDAQ :PFIN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PFIN is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for P&F Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PFIN currently public float of 1.45M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PFIN was 15.55K shares.

PFIN’s Market Performance

PFIN stocks went up by 6.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.51% and a quarterly performance of 27.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for P&F Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.17% for PFIN stocks with a simple moving average of 38.38% for the last 200 days.

PFIN Trading at 15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFIN rose by +25.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, P&F Industries Inc. saw 9.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFIN starting from LAWNDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LL, who sale 500 shares at the price of $6.70 back on Feb 10. After this action, LAWNDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LL now owns 331,205 shares of P&F Industries Inc., valued at $3,350 using the latest closing price.

DIAMOND A PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of P&F Industries Inc., sale 500 shares at $6.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that DIAMOND A PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 331,205 shares at $3,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.53 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for P&F Industries Inc. stands at -10.08. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.48. Equity return is now at value -8.80, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on P&F Industries Inc. (PFIN), the company’s capital structure generated 18.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 14.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.96.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.