A Lesson to Learn: Intevac Inc. (IVAC)

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) went up by 31.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.95. The company’s stock price has collected 28.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that Intevac Announces MATRIX Order for Fan-Out Applications in the Advanced Semiconductor Packaging Market

Is It Worth Investing in Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ :IVAC) Right Now?

Intevac Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 178.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IVAC is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Intevac Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00, which is $2.85 above the current price. IVAC currently public float of 23.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IVAC was 94.89K shares.

IVAC’s Market Performance

IVAC stocks went up by 28.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.00% and a quarterly performance of -2.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 74.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.91% for Intevac Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.06% for IVAC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IVAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVAC stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for IVAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IVAC in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $11 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVAC reach a price target of $3.75, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for IVAC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 19th, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to IVAC, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

IVAC Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares surge +9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVAC rose by +28.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.14. In addition, Intevac Inc. saw -0.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVAC starting from JUSTYN TIMOTHY, who sale 9,683 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Mar 31. After this action, JUSTYN TIMOTHY now owns 102,498 shares of Intevac Inc., valued at $72,622 using the latest closing price.

JUSTYN TIMOTHY, the EVP & General Manager, of Intevac Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $5.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that JUSTYN TIMOTHY is holding 97,554 shares at $55,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.19 for the present operating margin

+41.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intevac Inc. stands at +1.08. The total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Intevac Inc. (IVAC), the company’s capital structure generated 9.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.68. Total debt to assets is 7.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.23.