A Lesson to Learn: HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) went down by -3.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/17/21 that This International Fund Stays a Step Ahead of Wall Street’s Analysts

Is It Worth Investing in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE :HDB) Right Now?

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 202.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 34 analysts out of 43 who provided ratings for HDFC Bank Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 6 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.06, which is $18.64 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of HDB was 1.44M shares.

HDB’s Market Performance

HDB stocks went down by -0.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.17% and a quarterly performance of 9.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 102.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for HDFC Bank Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.46% for HDB stocks with a simple moving average of 25.07% for the last 200 days.

HDB Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HDB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HDB fell by -0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +85.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.23. In addition, HDFC Bank Limited saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HDB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HDFC Bank Limited stands at +18.45. The total capital return value is set at 10.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.81.

Based on HDFC Bank Limited (HDB), the company’s capital structure generated 115.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.64. Total debt to assets is 12.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 113.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.20.