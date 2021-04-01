3M Company (MMM) Just Got Our Attention

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $196.72. The company’s stock price has collected 1.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 3M Company (NYSE :MMM) Right Now?

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.83 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMM is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for 3M Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $193.35, which is -$7.0 below the current price. MMM currently public float of 575.66M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMM was 2.88M shares.

MMM’s Market Performance

MMM stocks went up by 1.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.79% and a quarterly performance of 10.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.84% for 3M Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.86% for MMM stocks with a simple moving average of 14.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMM reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for MMM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to MMM, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

MMM Trading at 6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.48%, as shares surge +8.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.06. In addition, 3M Company saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Rutherford Denise R, who sale 50 shares at the price of $177.15 back on Feb 17. After this action, Rutherford Denise R now owns 0 shares of 3M Company, valued at $8,857 using the latest closing price.

Vale Michael G., the Executive Vice President of 3M Company, sale 30,875 shares at $175.53 during a trade that took place back on Jan 29, which means that Vale Michael G. is holding 48,280 shares at $5,419,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.61 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Company stands at +16.73. The total capital return value is set at 21.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.99. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Company (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.58. Total debt to assets is 41.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.