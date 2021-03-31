X Financial (XYF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) went up by 8.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.90. The company’s stock price has collected -22.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that X Financial Announces its Investment in a VC Fund Managed by Dragonfly Ventures II, L.P.

Is It Worth Investing in X Financial (NYSE :XYF) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for X Financial declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.10. XYF currently public float of 6.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of XYF was 157.28K shares.

XYF’s Market Performance

XYF stocks went down by -22.09% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.01% and a quarterly performance of 71.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 17.04% for X Financial. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.74% for XYF stocks with a simple moving average of 44.38% for the last 200 days.

XYF Trading at 10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.78%, as shares surge +16.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF fell by -12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.44. In addition, X Financial saw 67.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.41 for the present operating margin

+46.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for X Financial stands at +25.07. The total capital return value is set at 15.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.64. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -6.50 for asset returns.

Based on X Financial (XYF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.48.