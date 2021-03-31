We Analyzed the Future Direction of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL), Here is What We Found

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went down by -6.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that The Christ Hospital Health Network Selects Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service to Enhance Medication Inventory Management

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ :OMCL) Right Now?

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 176.39 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMCL is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Omnicell Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.88, which is $9.76 above the current price. OMCL currently public float of 41.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMCL was 416.13K shares.

OMCL’s Market Performance

OMCL stocks went down by -5.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.22% and a quarterly performance of 10.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 101.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Omnicell Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.60% for OMCL stocks with a simple moving average of 34.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $147 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMCL reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for OMCL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to OMCL, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

OMCL Trading at -0.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +101.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.04. In addition, Omnicell Inc. saw 7.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from Seim Robin Gene, who sale 1,319 shares at the price of $119.62 back on Jan 04. After this action, Seim Robin Gene now owns 35,558 shares of Omnicell Inc., valued at $157,779 using the latest closing price.

Seidelmann Scott Peter, the EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Omnicell Inc., sale 2,125 shares at $115.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Seidelmann Scott Peter is holding 27,048 shares at $245,395 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.10 for the present operating margin

+46.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicell Inc. stands at +3.61. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.65. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicell Inc. (OMCL), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.