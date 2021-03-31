We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST), Here is What We Found

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) went up by 7.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.47. The company’s stock price has collected -5.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/29/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. – AQST

Is It Worth Investing in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AQST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.67. AQST currently public float of 29.64M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQST was 948.57K shares.

AQST’s Market Performance

AQST stocks went down by -5.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.12% and a quarterly performance of -21.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.04% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.42% for AQST stocks with a simple moving average of -24.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQST

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQST reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for AQST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2019.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to AQST, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on August 20th of the previous year.

AQST Trading at -15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.83%, as shares sank -9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQST fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. saw -16.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQST starting from Schobel Alexander Mark, who sale 23,460 shares at the price of $6.75 back on Feb 10. After this action, Schobel Alexander Mark now owns 837,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., valued at $158,355 using the latest closing price.

Schobel Alexander Mark, the Chief Innovation/Tech Officer of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., sale 11,540 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Schobel Alexander Mark is holding 860,460 shares at $77,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.55 for the present operating margin

+71.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -121.67. The total capital return value is set at -90.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.39. Equity return is now at value 175.40, with -92.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.