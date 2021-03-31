Wall Street Pummels Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) After Recent Earnings Report

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) went up by 8.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $148.64. The company’s stock price has collected 11.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Acuity Brands Reports Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Results

Is It Worth Investing in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE :AYI) Right Now?

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AYI is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Acuity Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.13, which is -$33.84 below the current price. AYI currently public float of 35.56M and currently shorts hold a 10.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AYI was 473.27K shares.

AYI’s Market Performance

AYI stocks went up by 11.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.48% and a quarterly performance of 21.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 69.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Acuity Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.40% for AYI stocks with a simple moving average of 43.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AYI

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AYI reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for AYI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to AYI, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 16th of the previous year.

AYI Trading at 23.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.87%, as shares surge +25.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AYI rose by +19.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.79. In addition, Acuity Brands Inc. saw 20.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AYI starting from WINSTON MARY A, who purchase 2 shares at the price of $99.94 back on Jul 17. After this action, WINSTON MARY A now owns 1,271 shares of Acuity Brands Inc., valued at $200 using the latest closing price.

WINSTON MARY A, the Director of Acuity Brands Inc., purchase 22 shares at $92.40 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that WINSTON MARY A is holding 1,269 shares at $2,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.28 for the present operating margin

+40.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acuity Brands Inc. stands at +7.46. The total capital return value is set at 15.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.29. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), the company’s capital structure generated 22.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.25. Total debt to assets is 13.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.