Wall Street Praises Discover Financial Services (DFS) After Recent Earnings Report

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) went up by 1.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.49. The company’s stock price has collected 3.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that Discover Announced as 2021 CIO 100 Award Winner for Cloud Data Fabric Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Discover Financial Services (NYSE :DFS) Right Now?

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DFS is at 1.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Discover Financial Services declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $109.58, which is $13.63 above the current price. DFS currently public float of 304.90M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DFS was 2.78M shares.

DFS’s Market Performance

DFS stocks went up by 3.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.67% and a quarterly performance of 7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 153.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.76% for Discover Financial Services. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.88% for DFS stocks with a simple moving average of 32.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $86 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DFS reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for DFS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 30th, 2020.

DFS Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.03. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Kolsky Shifra, who sale 900 shares at the price of $93.77 back on Feb 26. After this action, Kolsky Shifra now owns 4,410 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $84,393 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Brian, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer of Discover Financial Services, sale 10,000 shares at $93.91 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Hughes Brian is holding 56,620 shares at $939,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.28 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Discover Financial Services stands at +8.76. The total capital return value is set at 4.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Discover Financial Services (DFS), the company’s capital structure generated 195.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.12. Total debt to assets is 18.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 173.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.