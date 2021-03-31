ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) went up by 9.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.04. The company’s stock price has collected -6.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 min ago that ProPhase Labs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :PRPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is at -0.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for ProPhase Labs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.50. PRPH currently public float of 9.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRPH was 228.39K shares.

PRPH’s Market Performance

PRPH stocks went down by -6.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.43% and a quarterly performance of -42.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 253.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.24% for ProPhase Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.45% for PRPH stocks with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRPH stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for PRPH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRPH in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $25 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2021.

PRPH Trading at -22.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +5.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH rose by +9.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +383.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.90. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc. saw -31.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPH starting from GLECKEL LOUIS MD, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Aug 13. After this action, GLECKEL LOUIS MD now owns 273,840 shares of ProPhase Labs Inc., valued at $137,500 using the latest closing price.

Karkus Ted William, the CEO & CHAIRMAN of ProPhase Labs Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Karkus Ted William is holding 2,419,528 shares at $137,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.80 for the present operating margin

+26.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPhase Labs Inc. stands at -31.45. The total capital return value is set at -23.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.40. Equity return is now at value -14.80, with -10.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.